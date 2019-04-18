Josh Rosen Breaks Silence, Calls Uncertainty With Cardinals 'Annoying'

The Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in next week's NFL draft.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 18, 2019

For the first time this offseason, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has broken his silence on the trade rumors surrounding himself, the team and projected first-overall draft pick Kyler Murray.

In an interview with SITV that was released on Thursday, Rosen opened up about his uncertain future with the Cardinals during a trip to the Grand Canyon with his former UCLA teammates.

"It's annoying, but it is what it is. Football's a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions," Rosen said. "We won three games, and each one of those wins—to me, it felt like we won the Super Bowl. And that feeling is so intoxicating, and that's why I just want nothing more than to be part of a team next year and have the same opportunities to go out and compete."

The Cardinals own the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after finishing the 2018 season 3–13. Arizona is widely expected to take Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner, if the team does not trade the pick.

"I think the best advice I've ever gotten in life, from so many different people, is control what you can control," Rosen added. "And whatever decisions are made, it's my duty to prove them right if they keep me and prove them wrong if they ship me off."

The NFL draft will take place on April 25.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message