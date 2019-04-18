For the first time this offseason, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has broken his silence on the trade rumors surrounding himself, the team and projected first-overall draft pick Kyler Murray.

In an interview with SITV that was released on Thursday, Rosen opened up about his uncertain future with the Cardinals during a trip to the Grand Canyon with his former UCLA teammates.

"It's annoying, but it is what it is. Football's a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions," Rosen said. "We won three games, and each one of those wins—to me, it felt like we won the Super Bowl. And that feeling is so intoxicating, and that's why I just want nothing more than to be part of a team next year and have the same opportunities to go out and compete."

The Cardinals own the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after finishing the 2018 season 3–13. Arizona is widely expected to take Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner, if the team does not trade the pick.

"I think the best advice I've ever gotten in life, from so many different people, is control what you can control," Rosen added. "And whatever decisions are made, it's my duty to prove them right if they keep me and prove them wrong if they ship me off."

The NFL draft will take place on April 25.