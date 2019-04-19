Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey Responds to Criticism of His Absence from Voluntary Workouts

Ramsey was called out by Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin for missing the team's voluntary workouts.

By Emily Caron
April 19, 2019

Jacksonville's executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin criticized Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey for his absence from voluntary workouts on Thursday, which prompted a response from Ramsey on Friday. The two-time Pro Bowler tweeted that the team knows why he's not there and that his teammates also know he will be ready when attendance becomes mandatory. 

Coughlin indirectly called out Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith, the only two players not attending the voluntary offseason workouts, while speaking at the team's annual state of the franchise presentation Thursday.

"We're very close to 100% attendance, and, quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side-by-side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals," he said. "Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team. It's not about rights and privileges. It's about obligations and responsibility, and the question is: Can we count on you?"

In his response, Ramsey did not elaborate on the reason for his absence. This is the second season in a row that the 24-year-old corner has opted not to participate in the optional preseason workouts, which began Monday.

David Mulugheta, Ramsey's agent, provided some clarity when he tweeted Friday afternoon that "Jalen Ramsey is exactly where Jalen should be during his off season. He’s spending time with his young daughter & family while training in his hometown of Nashville."

NFL Players' Association president Eric Winston articulated the players' union's displeasure with Coughlin's criticism and hinted that the NFLPA will "pursue" the violation.

"Our CBA definition of voluntary is the same as the actual definition of voluntary and prohibits anyone from threatening players to [get them to] participate in voluntary workouts," Winston said. "This is precisely the reason players negotiated strict work rules and bright lines when it comes to offseason activities. We know, from experience, that not all coaches and executives will adhere to them, and we always pursue any violations to protect our rules."

Jags coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that he had not heard back from either players after reaching out to inquire about if they planned to return before the team's mandatory minicamp which begins June 11.

During Marrone's second season, Jacksonville went 5–11 in 2018 in last place in the AFC South, failing to make the playoffs.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message