Jacksonville's executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin criticized Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey for his absence from voluntary workouts on Thursday, which prompted a response from Ramsey on Friday. The two-time Pro Bowler tweeted that the team knows why he's not there and that his teammates also know he will be ready when attendance becomes mandatory.

Coughlin indirectly called out Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith, the only two players not attending the voluntary offseason workouts, while speaking at the team's annual state of the franchise presentation Thursday.

"We're very close to 100% attendance, and, quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side-by-side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals," he said. "Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team. It's not about rights and privileges. It's about obligations and responsibility, and the question is: Can we count on you?"

In his response, Ramsey did not elaborate on the reason for his absence. This is the second season in a row that the 24-year-old corner has opted not to participate in the optional preseason workouts, which began Monday.

David Mulugheta, Ramsey's agent, provided some clarity when he tweeted Friday afternoon that "Jalen Ramsey is exactly where Jalen should be during his off season. He’s spending time with his young daughter & family while training in his hometown of Nashville."

“Fully aware” & “voluntary” meaning I don’t HAVE to be there BUT they know the EXACT REASONS I am not. My teammates know it’s ALL love & know I’ll be ready when it’s time! 💯 https://t.co/NASgnu6egT — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 19, 2019

NFL Players' Association president Eric Winston articulated the players' union's displeasure with Coughlin's criticism and hinted that the NFLPA will "pursue" the violation.

"Our CBA definition of voluntary is the same as the actual definition of voluntary and prohibits anyone from threatening players to [get them to] participate in voluntary workouts," Winston said. "This is precisely the reason players negotiated strict work rules and bright lines when it comes to offseason activities. We know, from experience, that not all coaches and executives will adhere to them, and we always pursue any violations to protect our rules."

Jags coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that he had not heard back from either players after reaching out to inquire about if they planned to return before the team's mandatory minicamp which begins June 11.

During Marrone's second season, Jacksonville went 5–11 in 2018 in last place in the AFC South, failing to make the playoffs.