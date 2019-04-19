Report: Robert Kraft Leaked Spa Video For Sale, Attorney's Seek Protective Order

Owners of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage Parlor claim a celebrity news website has acquired portions of the Kraft video. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 19, 2019

Lawyers for the owners of Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage Parlor are attempting to receive a protective order for the Robert Kraft video, according to CNN's Nicole Chavez and Hollie Silverman

A motion filed on Thursday accuses Jupiter, Fla. law enforcement of "violating a temporary protective order by leaking the video," per CNN. The celebrity gossip outlet The Blast reported on Thursday that alleged video of Kraft "is already being shopped to multiple media outlets."

"Considering the fact that only the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office and the Jupiter Police Department has possession, custody, and control of the video surveillance, it is a logical conclusion that someone must have leaked the video surveillance, in direct violation of this Court's Order," lawyers for the Orchids of Asia owners wrote on Friday. 

The Patriots owner was charged on two counts of soliciting prostitution on Feb. 22. Kraft's lawyers filed a motion to stop the release of police surveillance videos from the Jupiter spa on April 17.

Kraft made his first public statement on the charges in March and said he is "truly sorry."

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message