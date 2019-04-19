Lawyers for the owners of Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage Parlor are attempting to receive a protective order for the Robert Kraft video, according to CNN's Nicole Chavez and Hollie Silverman.

A motion filed on Thursday accuses Jupiter, Fla. law enforcement of "violating a temporary protective order by leaking the video," per CNN. The celebrity gossip outlet The Blast reported on Thursday that alleged video of Kraft "is already being shopped to multiple media outlets."

"Considering the fact that only the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office and the Jupiter Police Department has possession, custody, and control of the video surveillance, it is a logical conclusion that someone must have leaked the video surveillance, in direct violation of this Court's Order," lawyers for the Orchids of Asia owners wrote on Friday.

The Patriots owner was charged on two counts of soliciting prostitution on Feb. 22. Kraft's lawyers filed a motion to stop the release of police surveillance videos from the Jupiter spa on April 17.

Kraft made his first public statement on the charges in March and said he is "truly sorry."