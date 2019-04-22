Later this week the speculation will be over with the Arizona Cardinals making the first pick of the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

Teams also have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on players selected in the 2016 draft's first round.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• The New York Jets seem 'determined' to trade down in first round of NFL draft. The Jets have the third overall pick in Thursday's draft. (Ralph Vacchiano, SNY)

• The Cardinals using the No. 1 pick on Murray now seems unlikely. (Pete Prisco, CBS Sports)

• Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry did a private workout with the Arizona Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Seattle Seahawks want a 1st-rounder in compensation for defensive end Frank Clark, who is on the trading block. The Seahawks placed a $17.128 million franchise tag on Clark, which he has yet to sign.

• Tight end Ben Watson is reporteldy having second thoughts about retirement. Watson, 38, has played in 14 NFL seasons. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)