Russell Wilson put his four-year, $140 million contract extension to good use this offseason, gifting each of the Seahawks offensive lineman $12,000 in Amazon stock, according to TMZ.

"Every Sunday we go to battle together," Wilson wrote in a letter obtained by TMZ. "You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family."

"I am gifting you and your family, $12,000 worth of Amazon stock to help you better achieve your dreams. You have invested in my life... This is my investment into yours."

Wilson may hope his gift inspires better results from Seattle's offensive line compared to 2018. The four-time Pro Bowler was sacked 51 times last season, the most in his career and third-most among all quarterbacks in 2018.

Seattle returned to the playoffs in 2018 after finishing second in the NFC West at 10–6. The Seahawks lost to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card. Wilson threw for 3,448 yards and 35 touchdowns on the season while tossing just seven interceptions.