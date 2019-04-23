Report: Broncos CB Chris Harris Requests New Contract or Trade

Harris is entering the final year of his deal.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 23, 2019

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has requested a new contract or a trade from the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

The news comes just hours after Broncos general manager John Elway told reporters that contract talks with Harris would not begin until after the NFL draft.

“I don’t have time right now,” Elway said during his pre-draft news conference. “We’re busy with the draft.”

Harris is entering the final year of his contract and has not been present for any part of the Broncos’ voluntary offseason program, which began April 2. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Harris is on the books for $7.9 million for the 2019-20 season, a significantly lower rate than what newly signed corner Kareem Jackson (3 years, $33 million) got this offseason.

Harris, 29, has recorded 80 passes defended and 19 interceptions in eight NFL seasons, yielding a sub-80 passer rating when targeted. He started the first 12 games of 2018 before suffering a broken fibula in Week 14. The star corner missed the next two games before Denver placed him on injured reserve.

The NFL draft will take place on Thursday, April 25.

 

