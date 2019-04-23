San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould has requested the team for a trade, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, Gould told the Niners that he will not negotiate or sign a long-term deal with with the team, adding that he will not be reporting before San Francisco's Sept. 8 regular-season opener, if at all.

The 49ers placed a franchise tag on Gould in February, and on Monday, general manager John Lynch called Gould "a big part of this team," emphasizing his belief that the kicker would remain on the roster this season.

Gould, 36, was reportedly discouraged by the 49ers' attempts to sign free-agent kicker Stephen Gostowski before he re-signed with New England. According to Schefter, Gould indicated that he was tired of 14 months of contract negotiations. He also would prefer to be closer to his wife and children in Chicago, where he spent 11 years with the Bears before being released in 2015.

"The bottom line is, I'm unsure if I want to play there anymore," Gould told ESPN. "At this point, I have to do what's best for me and my family back home."

Gould joined San Francisco on a two-year deal in 2017 leading to the franchise tag, and the two sides have until July 15 to work out a multiyear deal.