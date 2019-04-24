Report: Marshawn Lynch Not Planning On Playing Football Again

"Beast Mode" reportedly planning to retire after 12 NFL seasons.

By Scooby Axson
April 24, 2019

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is planning not to return to the team and be done with football altogether, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

The 33-year-old Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, rushing for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in 21 games.

Lynch came to the Raiders in 2017 after taking a year off following his five-plus season stint with the Seattle Seahawks, where he had his greatest success.

Lynch was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills and then traded to Seattle in 2010.

In his 12-season career, Lynch rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 touchdowns, with another 2,214 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Lynch was a five-time Pro Bowler and helped lead the Seahaws to a Super Bowl title in 2014.

