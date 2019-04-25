Ed Oliver Drafted by Buffalo Bills With No. 9 Pick

Oliver was the sixth defensive player selected in this year's draft.

By Michael Shapiro
April 25, 2019

The Buffalo Bills selected Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday in Nashville. 

Oliver was named an All-American twice in three seasons at Houston. He had a combined 53 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks with the Cougars, including five forced fumbles. The 6'3", 292-pounder also won the 2017 Outland Trophy, given to the nation's best college football interior lineman. 

The Bills finished the 2018 season with a 6–10 record during quarterback Josh Allen's rookie season under center.

Oliver appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in August 2018.

