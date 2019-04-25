The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted former Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen with the No. 7 pick on Thursday at the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

Allen, 21, had a stellar senior season, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and was SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He was a unanimous All-American and unanimous First Team All-SEC. He recorded 56 solo tackles with 17 sacks, which was good for fourth in the country. He also added five forced fumbles.

In his junior year, Allen added 32 solo tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

The 6'5", 260-pound Allen is from Montclair, N.J.

The Jaguars finished the 2018 season at 5–11 at last in the AFC South. Allen will join recently signed quarterback Nick Foles and Jalen Ramsey in Jacksonville.