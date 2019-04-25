NFL Draft 2019 Schedule: Complete Round Pick-By-Pick Selections

Here's the complete schedule for the 2019 NFL Draft.

By Kaelen Jones
April 25, 2019

The 2019 NFL draft is finally here. Three days will determine the future for several young football players seeking to continue their careers at the highest level of the game.

The world will be watching.

Below, you can check out the full schedule for the draft below.

Draft Red Carpet

Date: Thursday, April 25
Time: 6 p.m. ET

Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 25
Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: NFL.comFuboTV

Rounds 2-3

Date: Friday, April 26
Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: NFL.comFuboTV

Rounds 4-7

Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live stream: NFL.comFuboTV

