The 2019 NFL draft is finally here. Three days will determine the future for several young football players seeking to continue their careers at the highest level of the game.

The world will be watching.

Below, you can check out the full schedule for the draft below.

Draft Red Carpet

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: NFL.com, FuboTV

Rounds 2-3

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: NFL.com, FuboTV

Rounds 4-7

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live stream: NFL.com, FuboTV