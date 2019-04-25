Here's the complete schedule for the 2019 NFL Draft.
The 2019 NFL draft is finally here. Three days will determine the future for several young football players seeking to continue their careers at the highest level of the game.
The world will be watching.
Below, you can check out the full schedule for the draft below.
Draft Red Carpet
Date: Thursday, April 25
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Round 1
Date: Thursday, April 25
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3
Date: Friday, April 26
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 12 p.m. ET