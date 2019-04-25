Watch: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Booed by Fans at NFL Draft

In what has become an annual tradition, fans at the NFL Draft met league commissioner Roger Goodell with boos when he took the podium Thursday night in Nashville.

When Goodell came out to announce that the Arizona Cardinals were on the clock, fans expressed their disdain for Goodell on the outdoor draft stage. As he has before, Goodell welcomed the boos.

Boos as Roger Goodell gets the 2019 NFL Draft underway. #SkinsDraft pic.twitter.com/ogf7crsZO9 — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) April 26, 2019

Goodell brought Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on stage with him, unsuccessfully attempting to ease upset fans by standing alongside a Tennessee football favorite.

The Cardinals were expected to select Oklahoma's Kyler Murray first overall.