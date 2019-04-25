Watch: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Booed by Fans at NFL Draft

The boos have become an annual tradition for the league commissioner. 

By Caleb Friedman
April 25, 2019

In what has become an annual tradition, fans at the NFL Draft met league commissioner Roger Goodell with boos when he took the podium Thursday night in Nashville. 

When Goodell came out to announce that the Arizona Cardinals were on the clock, fans expressed their disdain for Goodell on the outdoor draft stage. As he has before, Goodell welcomed the boos.

Goodell brought Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on stage with him, unsuccessfully attempting to ease upset fans by standing alongside a Tennessee football favorite.

The Cardinals were expected to select Oklahoma's Kyler Murray first overall. 

