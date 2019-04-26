The agent for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are in agreement in details in his forthcoming contract that will have language that will protect the team should Murray return to playing baseball, reports NFL.com's Michael Silver.

While there are no details concerning compensation or what will happen if Murray changes his mind and decides to play baseball, the Heisman Trophy winner has long since committed to playing in the NFL long-term.

Murray is expected to receive a four-year deal, worth at least $35 million with the contract being fully guaranteed. Last year's top pick, Baker Mayfield, received a $32 million deal with a $21.9 million signing bonus.

Murray was selected with the ninth pick in last June's MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics and the A's gave him a $4.66 million signing bonus allowing him to return to Oklahoma for his junior season to play football.

He exceeded all expectations by winning the Heisman and leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

The A's were worried about his baseball future, so they offered Murray an additional $14 million in guaranteed cash along with his original signing bonus, according to SI.com's Robert Klemko.

Oakland paid Murray $1.5 million of the bonus and he has to repay $1.29 million of that amount and forfeit the rest.