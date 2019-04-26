'Madden 20' Includes New Career Mode So You Can Play as College QBs

Madden NFL 20 includes a new feature called "Face of the Franchise: QB1" that allows gamers to follow QBs from college to the NFL.

By Jenna West
April 26, 2019

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a college quarterback, now is your chance to find out.

The latest edition of the Madden video game franchise will include a new feature called "Face of the Franchise: QB1" that allows gamers to follow a quarterback from college to the NFL. Players can take their quarterback through the College Football National Championship playoff, the NFL combine, draft and a NFL starting gig, EA Sports announced on Thursday.

Players can choose between 10 college teams to play for, including Clemson, Miami, Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, USC, Florida State and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were selected for the exclusive list because their former quarterback Patrick Mahomes is this year's Madden NFL 20 cover star.

Mahomes told Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland that he helped develop the new career mode and was a huge Madden fan growing up.

The addition of the career mode gives gamers the first chance to play as a college quarterback since EA Sports canceled NCAA Football in 2013 due to a lawsuit over players' likenesses. SB Nation reports that EA Sports made licensing deals with each school included in the game and also reached a deal to use the College Football Playoff's name, branding and logo.

