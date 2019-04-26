Watch: Former Colts Receiver Reggie Wayne Taunts Titans Fans at NFL Draft

Wayne and the Colts went 18–6 in his 24 career games against the Titans.

By Michael Shapiro
April 26, 2019

Former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne trolled Titans fans while announcing Indianapolis's second-round pick on Friday. Indianapolis selected Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin with the No. 34 pick

"Come on Tennessee, y'all played the Colts 20 times in 10 years and you won three games," Wayne said at the NFL draft in Nashville.

Wayne and the Colts went 18–6 in his 24 career games against the Titans. The Miami product was a six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in 2006, tallying 14,345 career yards and 82 touchdowns. 

