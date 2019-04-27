The Cardinals selected UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson as 2019's "Mr. Irrelevant."

Arizona took Wilson with the 254th pick, the final selection in the draft. Wilson played for the Bruins for three years and tallied 114 career receptions with 1,675 yards and five touchdowns. He lead UCLA last year in receptions (60) and receiving yards (965) as a junior, the highest totals ever by a Bruins tight end.

Wilson's father, Chris, was a two-time All-American linebacker at Oklahoma and was selected by the Bears in the 1992 NFL draft.