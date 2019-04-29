Quarterback Josh Rosen has been outspoken in the past from everything from being drafted 10th overall last season by the Arizona Cardinals, to his mindset when it comes to playcalling, to his thoughts on NCAA amateurism rules, and players who attended the University of Alabama.

Rosen's tenure with the Cardinals lasted just one year after the team selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's draft leaving Rosen expendable. A story by Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko gives some insight into what Rosen was thinking throughout the hours before and after the Cardinals drafted Murray.

Shortly after the Cardinals drafted Murray, Rosen's agent Ryan Williams told Rosen the Cardinals might keep him, to which Rosen responded, “If that’s their position, then I’ll just beat him out and Kyler can be the backup.”

"I absolutely would have competed if they kept me, but I would’ve been kind of bummed about it because I knew I wouldn’t get a fair shake," Rosen said. "I wouldn’t hesitate to compete, but I would know pre-emptively I wouldn’t get a shot even if I won the competition."

Rosen and everyone else for that matter expected the UCLA product to be dealt shortly after Murray's selection, but that did not happen right away.

“It’s not like I’m some child soldier in Darfur. I’ve had it pretty good. I think it’s time I had some legitimate adversity handed to me.” Rosen said to his agent.

On Friday, Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round pick in this year's draft and a 2020 fifth-round selection.