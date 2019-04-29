The NFL says that the 2019 draft held this past weekend in Nashville is the highest rated and most attended ever.

The league in a statement says the draft averaged of 6.1 million viewers across all digital platforms, including the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, which broadcast the three-day event.

Combined, the telecasts combined to reach more than 47.5 million viewers, a five percent increase from the previous year.

More than 600,000 people flooded the streets of Nashville, and a Thursday night rainstorm still didn't drive fans away.

"The 2019 NFL Draft was a tremendous continuation of the celebration of the NFL's 100th season and an opportunity to welcome the next generation of stars," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Dramatic and emotional storylines played out in cities across the country with the energetic host city of Nashville serving as a breathtaking backdrop to hundreds of thousands of passionate fans who lined the streets and enjoyed a unique NFL Draft Experience."

The viewership and attendance marks broke records set a year earlier when the draft was held in Philadelphia.

Next year's draft will be held in Las Vegas, which will be the new home of the Raiders after this season.