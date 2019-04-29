NFL Draft In Nashville Sets Viewership, Attendance Records

NFL says more than 600,000 people attended draft in Nashville.

By Scooby Axson
April 29, 2019

The NFL says that the 2019 draft held this past weekend in Nashville is the highest rated and most attended ever.

The league in a statement says the draft averaged of 6.1 million viewers across all digital platforms, including the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, which broadcast the three-day event.

Combined, the telecasts combined to reach more than 47.5 million viewers, a five percent increase from the previous year.

More than 600,000 people flooded the streets of Nashville, and a Thursday night rainstorm still didn't drive fans away.

"The 2019 NFL Draft was a tremendous continuation of the celebration of the NFL's 100th season and an opportunity to welcome the next generation of stars," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Dramatic and emotional storylines played out in cities across the country with the energetic host city of Nashville serving as a breathtaking backdrop to hundreds of thousands of passionate fans who lined the streets and enjoyed a unique NFL Draft Experience."

The viewership and attendance marks broke records set a year earlier when the draft was held in Philadelphia.

Next year's draft will be held in Las Vegas, which will be the new home of the Raiders after this season.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message