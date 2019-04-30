The NFL draft is behind us and while teams are getting acquainted with the new draft picks and those who weren't selected, there is still some business to attend to before mandatory minicamps start in a few months.

The next big date in the NFL calendar is May 3. That's the deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on First-Round Selections from the 2016 NFL Draft.

Those who do not receive the option will become unrestricted free agents following the 2019 season.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• Free-agent defensive end Ezekiel Ansah visited the Seattle Seahawks. Ansah spent his first six seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions (Adam Schefer, ESPN.com)

• The Philadelphia Eagles exercised their fifth=year option on quarterback Carson Wentz. (Team announcement)

• Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey could make a play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. McCoy, is set to make $13 million in 2019. (Steve Doerschuk, Canton Repository)

• The New York Giants expect draft pick Corey Ballentine to be at rookie minicamp this week. Ballentine was shot in an incident that saw his college teammate killed. (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

• The New England traded tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020. Hollister had four catches for 52 yards last season.

• The Patriots also inquired about quarterback Josh Rosen before the Arizona Cardinals traded him to the Miami Dolphins. (Barry Jackson, Miami Herald)