Buffalo Bills' New Tailgate Policy Hopes To Stop Unruly Fans

The Buffalo Bills enact new tailgate policy in hopes to stop out of control fans.

By Scooby Axson
May 02, 2019

In an effort to get fans to stop acting like complete idiots, the Buffalo Bills announced plans to revamp their tailgate policy so that fans can have a safer game day experience at New Era Field.

The team recently updated its Bus and Limo Parking Lot policy, charging patrons $300 for a 20-person vehicle. A 40-person vehicle will run $500, and $900 is the going rate for 60 people to park in the new area called "Tailgate Village."

Non-tailgaters with buses or limos will be charged $100 to park.

"Our No. 1 concern as an organization is fan safety," Bills vice president of operations and guest experience Andy Major said to the Buffalo News. "When you're seeing what was happening in the bus lot the last couple seasons, especially last year, it gets very concerning.

"It's dangerous behavior, not just negative fan behavior. It's dangerous to security, the sheriffs and staff who are trying to police things."

Any fan just can't show up to the parking lot and have fun as they must have a game ticket to be on the team's operated parking lots.

It remains to be seen if this keeps fans from jumping onto tables, setting themselves on fire or just behaving like they have never been outside before.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message