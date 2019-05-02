In an effort to get fans to stop acting like complete idiots, the Buffalo Bills announced plans to revamp their tailgate policy so that fans can have a safer game day experience at New Era Field.

The team recently updated its Bus and Limo Parking Lot policy, charging patrons $300 for a 20-person vehicle. A 40-person vehicle will run $500, and $900 is the going rate for 60 people to park in the new area called "Tailgate Village."

Non-tailgaters with buses or limos will be charged $100 to park.

"Our No. 1 concern as an organization is fan safety," Bills vice president of operations and guest experience Andy Major said to the Buffalo News. "When you're seeing what was happening in the bus lot the last couple seasons, especially last year, it gets very concerning.

"It's dangerous behavior, not just negative fan behavior. It's dangerous to security, the sheriffs and staff who are trying to police things."

Any fan just can't show up to the parking lot and have fun as they must have a game ticket to be on the team's operated parking lots.

It remains to be seen if this keeps fans from jumping onto tables, setting themselves on fire or just behaving like they have never been outside before.