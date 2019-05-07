Report: Jason Pierre-Paul Suffers Potentially Season-Ending Neck Fracture in Car Accident

Pierre-Paul was released from the hospital on May 4.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 07, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a neck fracture in a single-car accident last week in South Florida, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, Pierre-Paul's injury will likely require surgery and could potentially be season-ending. Pierre-Paul will visit neck specialists this week to get a second opinion.

In a statement, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said the crash occurred Thursday morning. Pierre-Paul was not cited and was released from the hospital on May 4.

Pierre-Paul has not attended any of the Buccaneers' voluntary workouts under new coach Bruce Arians. The two-time Pro Bowler had 12.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers last season. He had spent eight seasons with the New York Giants prior to being traded to Tampa Bay.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message