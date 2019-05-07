Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a neck fracture in a single-car accident last week in South Florida, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, Pierre-Paul's injury will likely require surgery and could potentially be season-ending. Pierre-Paul will visit neck specialists this week to get a second opinion.

In a statement, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said the crash occurred Thursday morning. Pierre-Paul was not cited and was released from the hospital on May 4.

Pierre-Paul has not attended any of the Buccaneers' voluntary workouts under new coach Bruce Arians. The two-time Pro Bowler had 12.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers last season. He had spent eight seasons with the New York Giants prior to being traded to Tampa Bay.