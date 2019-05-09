Jaguars Linebacker Telvin Smith Announces He Will Skip 2019 Season to 'Get My World in Order'

Smith led Jacksonville with 134 tackles in 2018 after reaching his first Pro Bowl in 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
May 09, 2019

Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith announced on Thursday he will not play football in 2019 and cited his need to "give this time back to myself, my family, and my health."

"It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order," Smith wrote on Instagram. "At this time I must take time away from this game and get my world back in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family, and my health... I just ask y'all respect my decision to not play football this season."

Smith did not show up for Jacksonville's voluntary offseason workout program last week. He denied any potential trade rumors on Instagram Live by telling his followers, "I'm never leaving Duval."

The 2014 fifth-round pick led Jacksonville with 134 tackles in 2018, one year after reaching his first Pro Bowl. Smith has tallied 586 tackles in five seasons, adding five forced fumbles and nine interceptions.

Jacksonville finished last in the AFC North in 2018 at 5–11. 

