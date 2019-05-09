Xavien Howard is set to be with the Dolphins for a long time.

The Pro Bowl cornerback, who was drafted in the second round in 2016, has agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. The deal, which is the longest extension for a cornerback, will include $46 million guaranteed and it will make Howard the highest-paid corner in the league.

Last season, Howard finished tied for the league lead in interceptions with seven, but he only played in 12 games.

The Baylor product played all 16 games in 2017, but only saw action in seven contests during his rookie year, although he did start in six of them. Knee issues were the cause of missed time in his rookie year and last season.