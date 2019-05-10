'Any Given Sunday' Was Ahead of Its Time, But Is Al Pacino a Player's Coach?

Warner Bros. Pictures / Online USA

Quickly

  • Many of the themes in 'Any Given Sunday' hold up surprisingly well in 2019, whether you've seen the movie a dozen times or are catching it for the first time.
By Conor Orr and Mitch Goldich
May 10, 2019

The MMQB’s Conor Orr and Mitch Goldich have brought back the second installment of our Football Movies podcast. This time they dive into the star-studded 1999 flick Any Given Sunday.

Conor guides Mitch through his first viewing of this time capsule of an era, featuring a Discman, a classic music video and lots of MET-Rx protein. Also Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid, Jim Brown, Lawrence Taylor, LL Cool J and more.

Is Al Pacino a player’s coach? Why is this movie so long? In what ways was it ahead of its time?

Scott Brody

Special guest Robert Klemko joins at the end to help break it all down.

If you enjoy this, go back and listen to Conor and Jonathan Jones talk Draft Day last week. You can also suggest more movies for us to watch this offseason. And subscribe to the MMQB Podcast for more football movies, plus our regular slate of NFL podcast.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

