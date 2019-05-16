Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has made it known for months that he doesn't see himself in any other uniform.

As talks about his contract heat up, Prescott says he has confidence about a deal that will keep him with a star on his helmet for the foreseeable future.

"I want to be a Cowboy forever," Prescott said. "I think the people that are doing the deal feel the same way so to me it's no rush. I know it will get done."

"I want to be a Cowboy, I'm sure pretty sure I'll be a Cowboy for a long time. ... I don't have any worry or anxiety of it not happening or trying to get it done sooner than later. No worries. It'll get done." "My whole focus is within the locker room."

Prescott, who threw for a career high 3,885 yards in 2018, is set to make $2.02 million in the last year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old has a 32-16 record since taking over the starting quarterback job in his rookie season, leading the Cowboys to two NFC East division titles.

For now, Prescott says his contract is the least of his concerns.

"I've got people that take care of that. I've got a great team, team of agents," he said. That's their job. Jerry [Jones] has said when he's had to that they are negotiating but as far as I'm concerned, it's just about getting better, getting better as quarterback, getting better as a leader and just making sure our team is getting better."