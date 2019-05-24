'The Replacements' Is Both a Bad Football Movie and a Bad Romantic Comedy

Ron Phillips/Bel-Air/Wb/Kobal/Shutterstock

Bad Football Movies is back with Episode 4 of The MMQB's newest podcast.

By Conor Orr, Mitch Goldich, and Jessica Smetana
May 24, 2019

Was Keanu Reeves the most convincing actor playing a quarterback in modern cinematic times?

Conor Orr, alongside Mitch Goldich and Jessica Smetana, dissect this pressing question and more in the latest episode of Bad Football Movies. The Replacements (2000) starring Reeves and Gene Hackman is both a bad football movie, and a bad romantic comedy shoved into one, making it the perfect film to digest with a few beers. 

During the viewing experience, some important questions were raised: Could four NFL players flip over a pickup truck? Did Reeves really get a tryout with the Baltimore Ravens after filming this? Why did John Madden narrate almost all of the make-out scenes? Why did the cheerleaders go on strike?

Scott Brody

Did you love The Replacements? Hate it? Find us on Twitter or write us at the MMQB’s talk-back account. Be sure to subscribe to the MMQB’s podcast feed for actual football content, plus previous Bad Football Movies episodes on Draft Day, Any Given Sunday and The Longest Yard.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

