Packers legendary quarterback Bart Starr died on Sunday morning in Birmingham, Ala., following a recent illness, his family announced. Starr was 85.

"We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bart Starr," his family said in statement. "He battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious stroke he suffered in September 2014, but his most recent illness was too much to overcome."

Starr played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971. He was the first quarterback in NFL history to win five NFL championships, and is still the only QB to lead his team to three consecutive titles.

Starr, regarded among the greatest Green Bay players of all time, quarterbacked the team during its iconic win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field in Dec. 1967. Starr scored the game-winning touchdown.

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977. He also served as the Packers' head coach from 1975 through 1983.