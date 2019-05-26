Packers Hall of Fame Quarterback Bart Starr Dies at 85

Starr was the first quarterback in NFL history to win five NFL championships, and is still the only QB to lead his team to three consecutive titles.

By Kaelen Jones
May 26, 2019

Packers legendary quarterback Bart Starr died on Sunday morning in Birmingham, Ala., following a recent illness, his family announced. Starr was 85.

"We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bart Starr," his family said in statement. "He battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious stroke he suffered in September 2014, but his most recent illness was too much to overcome."

Starr played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971. He was the first quarterback in NFL history to win five NFL championships, and is still the only QB to lead his team to three consecutive titles.

Starr, regarded among the greatest Green Bay players of all time, quarterbacked the team during its iconic win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field in Dec. 1967. Starr scored the game-winning touchdown.

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977. He also served as the Packers' head coach from 1975 through 1983.

“While he may always be best known for his success as the Packers quarterback for 16 years, his true legacy will always be the respectful manner in which he treated every person he met, his humble demeanor, and his generous spirit," his family said.

