Report: Raiders Sign Guard Richie Incognito to One-Year Deal

Richie Incognito is reportedly returning from retirement.

By Emily Caron
May 28, 2019

The Raiders are reportedly signing free agent guard Richie Incognito to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Incognito reportedly worked out for Oakland in early May, which sparked rumors that he could be attempting an NFL comeback.

The 35-year-old guard last played in 2017 for the Bills. He initially retired on Twitter in April 2018 after the season concluded but was then released from the Reserve/Retired List by Buffalo after he told the team he wanted to unretire. 

Incognito has played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Rams, Dolphins and the Bills. Incognito was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2015-17.

The latter stages of the veteran lineman's career included several run-ins with the law before his sudden retirement.

