Free-agent offensive lineman Richie Incognito worked out for the Raiders on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Incognito is 35 years old and did not play last season. He retired, then un-retired, but was released by the Buffalo Bills. He last played in 2017. He was named to three straight Pro Bowls (2015-17).

Incognito has played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Rams, Dolphins and Bills. The latter stages of the veteran lineman's career had been beleaguered by run-ins with the law and a sudden retirement announcement on Twitter.