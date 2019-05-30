OBJ, Saquon Barkley and Khalil Mack Get Comic Book Hero Treatment in New Nike Ad

The three NFL stars get the comic book treatment in this epic new commercial.

May 30, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley and Khalil Mack are the perfect superhero trio you didn't know you needed until now.

The three NFL players star in a new Nike commercial that gives each a comic book storyline. The ad starts with what you expect to be the Statue of Liberty until the camera flips and you realize it's a statue of OBJ in all his glory standing above the New York skyline. The wide receiver breaks out of his stone facade and leaps to his new home in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, back in the Big Apple, Barkley plays the role of Spider-Man to dodge skyscrapers downtown and defenders on the turf. The ad segues to a locker room filled with literal bears, where Khalil Mack emerges to face his foes on the field.

SHESSHHHHH 😤😤 @nike @usnikefootball

Barkley, Beckham and Mack are some of the brightest stars in the NFL today and are expected to deliver more big moments his year. There are only 98 days left until Mack and the Bears kick off the 2019 NFL regular season against the Packers on September 5.

