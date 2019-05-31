New Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles' tendon playing in a Knockout game on Wednesday night, NFL Network's Mike Silver reported on Friday.

According to Silver, LaFleur was playing a game on a Lambeau hoops court when he suffered the injury. LaFleur will coach from a cart during offseason workouts on Friday and again when the team meets in June. He is expected to have surgery on Sunday, per Silver.

Earlier this week, LaFleur was seen in an OTA practice lining up at safety during a drill and has been known to take an active approach in practice.

LaFleur signed a four-year deal to become the Packers' coach after the team fired Mike McCarthy following a 13-year tenure with the franchise. LaFleur led Tennessee to the NFL's No. 27 scoring offense in 2018 and served as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2017. He arrived in Los Angeles after two seasons as the Falcons quarterbacks coach.

The 39-year-old coordinator is the third youngest head coach in the NFL and the 15th coach in Packers history.