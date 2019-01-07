The Packers offered their head coaching job to Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Green Bay is looking to hire LaFleur just over a month after firing head coach Mike McCarthy.

Packers offered the job to Titans' OC Matt LaFleur, per sources. Other HC candidates have been notified that they're out. So it looks like LaFleur in Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2019

LaFleur led Tennessee to the NFL's No. 27 scoring offense in 2018. He served as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2017, coming to Los Angeles after two seasons as the Falcons quarterbacks coach.

The 39-year-old coordinator will become the third youngest coach head in the NFL if he accepts Green Bay's offer. He will be the 11th coach in Packers history.