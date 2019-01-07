Report: Packers Expect to Hire Titans Offensive Coordinator Matt LaFleur as Head Coach

LaFleur worked as the Rams offensive coordinator before coming to Tennessee in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 07, 2019

The Packers offered their head coaching job to Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Green Bay is looking to hire LaFleur just over a month after firing head coach Mike McCarthy

LaFleur led Tennessee to the NFL's No. 27 scoring offense in 2018. He served as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2017, coming to Los Angeles after two seasons as the Falcons quarterbacks coach. 

The 39-year-old coordinator will become the third youngest coach head in the NFL if he accepts Green Bay's offer. He will be the 11th coach in Packers history. 

