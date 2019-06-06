When the Bears kick off the celebration for their 100th season with a weekend-long extravaganza that begins Friday, Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers will be in attendance despite his "severe dementia," according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

Sayers's family announced in 2017 that he was diagnosed with the disease. He currently needs assistance from his wife, Ardie, and caregivers.

He will travel about two hours from Wakarusa, Ind., to Rosemont, Ill., for Friday's festivities and he will need help getting around for the weekend.

Sayers recently fell and hit his head at his home, but despite the blood that came from the fall, X-rays showed no damage. Fellow Hall of Famers Dick Butkus and Richard Dent reached out to Ardie to offer assistance.

Despite only playing seven seasons, Sayers is considered one of the best running backs in NFL history. He remains the youngest player ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He earned All-Pro status in each of his first five seasons and was also a four-time Pro Bowler.