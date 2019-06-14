Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died on Thursday night after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, the team announced. Bowlen was 75.

“We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family," the Bowlen family said in a statement. "His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans."

Bowlen bought the Broncos in March 1984. He helped guide Denver to seven Super Bowl appearances in the three decades since he bought the team, including three Lombardi trophies. The Broncos won the Super Bowl with John Elway in 1997 and 1998, and claimed another Super Bowl with Peyton Manning in 2015.

Bowlen will be posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.