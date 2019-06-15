OJ Simpson... Is on Twitter?

The former football star made his social media debut Friday night.

By Emily Caron
June 15, 2019

Did he do it? You bet he did: OJ Simpson appears to have joined Twitter. That's right. OJ Simpson. On Twitter. 

The former football star posted his first video on Friday night.

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly and I'm coming soon to Twitter," Simpson said in a video posted to the account @TheRealOJ32. "You get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything."

"This should be a lot of fun," he continued. "I've got a little getting even to do, so God bless, take care."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer's social media debut came just three days after the 25th anniversary of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was controversially acquitted of both murders in 1995 and has been involved in numerous other public controversies in the years since.

Simpson was released from prison on parole on Oct. 2017 after spending a decade there in relation to a Las Vegas Armed robbery.

