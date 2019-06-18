Former NFL Running Back Rod Smart Missing, Police Seek Assistance

Smart was last seen on June 12.

By Kaelen Jones
June 18, 2019

Former NFL running back and return specialist Rod Smart is reportedly missing, according to police in Lancaster County, S.C.

Smart had been missing for nearly a week.

Smart was last seen on June 12, according to police. The ex-NFLer and XFL star is known as "He Hate Me" and was spotted driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the license player PJR_1759, per The Herald.

Deputies told reporters they are concerned for Smart's well-being and safety.

Smart, 42, spent five years in the NFL. He played one season with the Philadelphia Eagles and his last four with the Carolina Panthers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

