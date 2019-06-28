Roger Goodell is unlikely to go down as a beloved commissioner in NFL history. From his Patriots battles to the Ray Rice scandal, Goodell was never a particularly beloved leader throughout the football community. However, he did earn some major brownie points with the NFL office on Friday.

Goodell told league employees on Friday their office will be closed all of next week, including on July 4, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Goodell reportedly received a "rousing ovation" following the news, the loudest applause he's received in years.

Friday's ovation was a nice change of pace for Goodell. He was booed vociferously at the NFL draft in Nashville in April, and he rarely receives a warm reception from fans in various stadiums.

Perhaps Goodell can go two-for-two in receiving applause during his next public appearance. NFL fans will likely get a glimpse of Goodell on Thursday, Sept. 5 as the Packers and Bears battle to kick off the 2019 season.