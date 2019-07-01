Report: Ezekiel Elliott To Meet With NFL Over May Las Vegas Incident

Ezekiel Elliott reportedly to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss an incident at a Vegas music festival.

By Scooby Axson
July 01, 2019

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss a May incident in Las Vegas, reports ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

Elliott was attending the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he was involved in a scuffle with the event staff.

He was not arrested, but detained and handcuffed by police.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Elliott talking with a woman and event staff members, and then shows one staff member falling over a parking area barricade.

Elliott’s attorney later said that the event's security overreacted to the incident.

Even though Elliott was not arrested or charged with a crime, he is subject to punishment under the league's personal conduct policy.

Elliott, who led the league in rushing last season, was suspended in 2017 for six games under the personal conduct policy, after being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving a former girlfriend.

