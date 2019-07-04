Kendrick Norton's Arm Amputated After Serious Car Accident, Agent Says

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Norton was involved in a serious car accident on Wednesday night.

By Jenna West
July 04, 2019

Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car accident on Wednesday night, including the amputation of his left arm, his agent confirmed on Thursday.

Malki Kawa of First Round Management confirmed reports of Norton's injuries on Twitter and said the family requests privacy at this time.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Norton is in critical condition in the trauma unit at Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to live. Norton's vehicle reportedly rolled over, and the Sun-Sentinel reports paramedics had to amputate Norton's left arm in order for him to exit his car.

The Dolphins released a statement on Thursday morning saying Norton was involved in an accident.

"We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family at this time," the statement said.

Norton, 22, joined the Dolphins late last season after Miami claimed him off the Panthers' practice squad. The Dolphins placed Norton on the 53-man roster, and he was expected to compete for a spot on it again this year. He played in zero NFL games last season.

Norton played for the Miami Hurricanes for three seasons before being selected by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He tallied 84 tackles and 18 for loss with five sacks and forced one fumble with the Hurricanes.

This story will be updated. 

