Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke Thursday, his family announced Friday in a statement through his foundation.

The former Patriots linebacker is recovering well, according to his family.

The Tedy's Team Instagram account posted the statement, saying Bruschi suffered a stroke known as a transient ischemic attack. The statement said Bruschi recognized his symptoms, arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties, immediately.

Tedy's Team is the foundation Bruschi started in 2005 after he suffered a stroke at the age of 31, when he suffered a stroke days after the 2005 Super Bowl. He announced he would sit out the 2005 season, but returned in October of that season.

Bruschi, now 46, played for the Patriots his entire career, winning three Super Bowls before retiring after the 2008 season. He was drafted by New England in 1996.