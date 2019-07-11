Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was cited in the July 4 car accident that resulted in his left arm being amputated, the Florida Highway Patrol determined in its accident report.

The report— which was obtained by multiple media outlets, including ESPN — says Norton was cited with improper lane change after he pulled in front of another vehicle and made slight contact with it before he crashed into a concrete barrier. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected as a factor in the crash for either driver.

According to the report, Norton was driving northbound on State Road 836 in the outside lanes when he made he made a sudden turn to get into the inside lanes that go southbound on 826 before the ramps separate. His F-250 then sideswiped the right side of a Maserati. The driver of the Maserati was able to make a controlled stop and walked away from the crash uninjured.

Norton and the passenger in his car were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The 22-year-old Norton has been hospitalized since the crash and underwent at least four surgeries on his left arm. According to ESPN, he has more surgeries ahead with the hope of getting a prosthetic.

The NFL told Norton his medical expenses will be covered.

Norton joined the Dolphins late last season after Miami claimed him off the Panthers practice squad. He did not play in any games last season. He was selected by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft after three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes.