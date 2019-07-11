Kendrick Norton Cited in Crash That Led to Arm Amputation

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was cited in the July 4 car accident that resulted in his left arm being amputated.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 11, 2019

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was cited in the July 4 car accident that resulted in his left arm being amputated, the Florida Highway Patrol determined in its accident report.

The report— which was obtained by multiple media outlets, including ESPN — says Norton was cited with improper lane change after he pulled in front of another vehicle and made slight contact with it before he crashed into a concrete barrier. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected as a factor in the crash for either driver. 

According to the report, Norton was driving northbound on State Road 836 in the outside lanes when he made he made a sudden turn to get into the inside lanes that go southbound on 826 before the ramps separate. His F-250 then sideswiped the right side of a Maserati. The driver of the Maserati was able to make a controlled stop and walked away from the crash uninjured. 

Norton and the passenger in his car were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the report. 

The 22-year-old Norton has been hospitalized since the crash and underwent at least four surgeries on his left arm. According to ESPN, he has more surgeries ahead with the hope of getting a prosthetic.

The NFL told Norton his medical expenses will be covered. 

Norton joined the Dolphins late last season after Miami claimed him off the Panthers practice squad. He did not play in any games last season. He was selected by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft after three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message