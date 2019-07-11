Report: Nearly 40 Redskins Employees Have Quit Since January Due to 'Terrible Culture'

The Redskins have won just two playoff games since Dan Snyder became the team's owner in 1999. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 11, 2019

The Redskins organization is reportedly in disarray as NFL training camps approach in August, according to 106.7 The Fan's Chris Russell

Washington has reportedly experienced a "mass exodus" of employees since January. A large share of departures coming from the business end of the organization, per Russell. 

"I've been told this by multiple, multiple people. Almost 40 people have left, behind the scenes," Russell said on Wednesday. "We're not talking about football players or coaches or anything like that. ... Nobody wants to work there. It's a terrible culture."

Russell didn't pin the organization's struggles on owner Dan Snyder. He rather chose to blame team president Bruce Allen, who has been with Washington since 2010. 

"Everybody thinks on my end that I just have it out for Bruce Allen," Russell said. "If I'm being honest, I don't think he's a good leader. I don't think he's a good person, I don't think he treats people well."

The Redskins finished third in the NFC East in 2018 at 7–9. The Redskins have won just two playoff games since Snyder became the team's owner in 1999, with zero postseason victories since 2005.

