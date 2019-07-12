Jets tight end Chris Herndon has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, the league announced Friday.

Herndon is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games and will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Monday, October 7, following the team’s October 6 game at Philadelphia.

New York has a Week 4 bye.

Herndon pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to driving while intoxicated, charges that stemmed from an accident that occurred in June 2018. The Miami product was fined $639 and had his license revoked in New Jersey for 90 days as a result.

The Jets took the 23-year-old tight end as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Herndon finished his rookie season second on the team in catches with 39, receiving yards with 502 and touchdowns with four.