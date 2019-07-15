Former Titans LB Derrick Morgan Retires After Nine Seasons

Morgan finishes his career with 44.5 sacks and 305 tackles.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 15, 2019

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.

Morgan, 30, was drafted by the Titans with the 16th overall pick in 2010. He started 12 games for the Titans last season, missing three games with knee and shoulder injuries. The 2018 season was the last of a four-year, $27 million contract Morgan signed with Tennessee in 2014. 

"I've always said 2 things about my career," Morgan said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "1. I would play as long as it made sense. And 2. I wanted to leave the game on my OWN terms. And over 9 years, 5 head coaches, 9 surgeries and seeing a locker room turn over multiple times I am thankful to say that I accomplished both of those goals."

Morgan spent his entire career with the Titans, compiling 305 tackles, 44.5 sacks, 26 passes defended and five forced fumbles. His 44.5 sacks rank sixth all-time in the Titans/Oilers franchise history.

"My purpose in life is bigger than the game," Morgan told ESPN. "What football taught me was the power of influence. My goal is to create better and more meaningful opportunities for marginalized communities to break the cycles of generational poverty and build greater wealth and economic mobility. I feel a deep responsibility to leverage my platform for this."

Morgan joins Brian Orakpo as the latest Titans linebacker to retire this offseason.

