New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault for punching a woman and knocking her unconscious after stepping on her neck, NJ Advance Media reported on Monday.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Moore was arrested over the weekend as a result of a domestic violence incident that occurred Thursday night outside of his home in Linden, New Jersey. Moore was accused of placing his foot on the unidentified woman's neck and applying pressure. When the woman stood up and began yelling at him, Moore allegedly punched her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.

Moore and the 22-year-old woman met in January and had been dating, per the affidavit. The woman was taken to the hospital with "bruising, swelling and abrasions." Police were not called to the scene, but the woman filed a report Saturday at a police station in Linden.

The Giants responded to the news by suspending Moore.

"New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, for an alleged domestic violence-related incident," the team announced. "Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation."

New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, for an alleged domestic violence-related incident. Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation. pic.twitter.com/HW0zRwsWEq — New York Giants (@Giants) July 15, 2019

Moore was drafted by the Saints in the sixth round of the 2018 draft before he joined the Giants last year. He played just two games as a rookie and was competing for a roster spot before his suspension.

Under the NFL's 2016 domestic violence policy, players involved in a domestic violence incident are subject to a six-game suspension for their first offense. Any subsequent offenses are supposed to result in a lifetime ban from the league.