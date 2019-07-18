A Chiefs fan has been fined $500 for shining a laser pointer at Tom Brady during this year's AFC championship, TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Dwyan Morgan, 64, was charged with disturbing the peace for using a green laser pointer to distract Brady at Arrowhead Stadium during the fourth quarter of the game in January.

Morgan pleaded guilty and avoided jail time, instead opting to pay the fine. Had he been convicted, Morgan could have faced a year in jail in addition to a $1,000 fine.

In January, Kansas City television station KMBC reported that a green dot was spotted on Brady's upper body and face at least three different times during the game, including Brady's handoff to Sony Michel with eight minutes left in the game. On the next play, Brady was intercepted by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

The Chiefs used the video and witness accounts to identify Morgan as the fan who had the laser pointer. The team banned him from Arrowhead Stadium for life.

The Patriots won the game 37–31 in overtime and went on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13–3 in Super Bowl LIII.