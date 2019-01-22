Report NFL Investigating Laser Pointed at Tom Brady During AFC Championship

Lasergate?: The NFL reportedly looking into report of laser beam flashed at Tom Brady

By Scooby Axson
January 22, 2019

The NFL says they are looking into a report where a laser pointer was flashed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship, reports the Boston Herald.

According to the report, a green dot was seen to be focused on Brady's upper body and face during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Patriots won the game 37–31 in overtime and will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the league was looking into the laser beam report, but that the laser did not affect the game. A laser can cause damage if it is directed at someone's eyes.

“We’ve had some issues of lasers around the airport, but not at the stadium,” Sgt. Jacob Becchina, spokesman for the Kansas City police department, told the Herald. “We will investigate, though, if we receive a police report.”

KMBC reports that the beam was spotted on Brady at least three different times during the fourth quarter, including Brady's handoff to Sony Michel with eight minutes left in the game. On the next play, Brady was intercepted by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen,

The laser was not picked up by CBS, who broadcast the game.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message