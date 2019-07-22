Report: Falcons Sign Ex-Chiefs DE Allen Bailey to Two-Year Contract

Bailey tallied 19.5 sacks with the Chiefs over the last eight seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 22, 2019

The Falcons signed former Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey to a two-year, $10.5 million deal on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Bailey spent the first eight seasons of his career in Kansas City after the Chiefs took him in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. The Miami product tallied 19.5 sacks and 207 tackles from 2011-18. 

Atlanta signed Bailey on Monday less than 12 hours after defensive end Michael Bennett suffered a broken ankle. Bennett is out indefinitely, per Rapoport

The Falcons are looking to rebound from a disappointing 7–9 campaign in 2018. Atlanta finished No. 25 in scoring defense last season, allowing 26.4 points per game. 

