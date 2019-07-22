Falcons Safety JJ Wilcox Out for 2019 With Torn ACL

Wilcox signed a one-year contract with Atlanta on April 22. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 22, 2019

Falcons safety JJ Wilcox will miss the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Wilcox reportedly suffered the injury during practice on Monday, per Rapoport. The Georgia Southern product never appeared in a game for the Falcons, signing a one-year deal with the team in April. 

Wilcox spent the first four years of his career in Dallas after being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft. He has 39 career starts and six interceptions in seven seasons. 

The 6'0" safety appeared in just seven games in 2018. Wilcox started the year with Indianapolis before playing five games with the Jets before being released in October.

Atlanta finished second in the NFC South in 2018 at 7–9. 

