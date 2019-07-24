Jalen Ramsey Makes Quite The Entrance At Jaguars Training Camp

Jalen Ramsey shows up to Jaguars camp in a fake Brinks truck: 

By Scooby Axson
July 24, 2019

It's that time again.

Training camps are starting for NFL teams and while some players will show up and not make a big splash, that doesn't apply to Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey decided, for some unknown reason, to show up to camp in a fake Brinks vehicle, with the words "Feel the Boost" on the back of the truck.

It didn't stop there.

A man with a megaphone then came out and started shouting.

Among the boasts the man made about Ramsey: "This man's coverage is so good, he's been having his own cell phone service."

Try this one on for size: "The man is so good, they fixin' to give him his own jail...called Jalen County. Cuz these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown."

Then Ramsey emerges from the truck and seems ready to try to back up those claims.

Should be an interesting time with the Jaguars, who went 5-11 last season.

      Modal message