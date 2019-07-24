It's that time again.

Training camps are starting for NFL teams and while some players will show up and not make a big splash, that doesn't apply to Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey decided, for some unknown reason, to show up to camp in a fake Brinks vehicle, with the words "Feel the Boost" on the back of the truck.

It didn't stop there.

A man with a megaphone then came out and started shouting.

Jalen Ramsey’s entrance to training camp was.... Well it was..



“Time to get that money” #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/6SOxIkHmqd — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) July 24, 2019

Among the boasts the man made about Ramsey: "This man's coverage is so good, he's been having his own cell phone service."

Try this one on for size: "The man is so good, they fixin' to give him his own jail...called Jalen County. Cuz these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown."

Then Ramsey emerges from the truck and seems ready to try to back up those claims.

Should be an interesting time with the Jaguars, who went 5-11 last season.